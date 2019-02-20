Scotland tour of Oman: Hosts respond to 10-wicket loss to win by 93 runs
|Second 50-over match, Al Amerat, Oman
|Oman 248-8 (50 overs): Sharif 3-60
|Scotland 155 (40 overs): Berrington 37
|Oman won by 93 runs
|Scorecard (external site)
Scotland slipped to a 93-run defeat against Oman in the second game of the three-match series - just a day after bowling their opponents out for 24.
The hosts recovered from their 10-wicket thrashing on Tuesday to post 248-8 from their 50 overs.
Kurrham Nawaz struck 64 from 45 balls, including three fours and five sixes, while pace bowler Safyaan Sharif took 3-60 for the tourists.
In reply, Scotland were bowled out for just 155 with 10 overs remaining.
The three-match series finishes on Friday, with the score level at 1-1.
Mohammad Nadeem joint top-scored with 64 for Oman, before taking 3-38 as Scotland struggled with the bat.
Richie Berrington was the top scorer for the tourists with 37 as just five Scottish batsmen reached double figures.