England in West Indies: Jason Roy & Joe Root centuries guide tourists to impressive win

First ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown West Indies 360-8 (50 overs): Gayle 135, Hope 64, Stokes 3-37 England 364-4: Roy 123, Root 102, Holder 2-63 England win by six wickets; lead five-match series 1-0 Scorecard

Centuries from Jason Roy and Joe Root helped England complete their highest one-day international run-chase and beat West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI at Bridgetown.

Roy scored 123 and Root 102 as the tourists cruised to their 361-run target with eight balls remaining.

Root holed out with the scores level, but Jos Buttler hit his first ball for four to secure an impressive victory.

Chris Gayle had earlier made 135 to help West Indies post 360-8.

Captain Eoin Morgan also made 65 as England completed the fourth highest successful run-chase in all ODIs.

England, the number one ranked ODI team, played with a controlled aggression to overhaul what looked to be an imposing total by West Indies.

Gayle's innings, which included 12 sixes and three fours, took West Indies to their highest ODI score against England.

However Roy - who dropped Gayle on nine - started strongly and rarely looked troubled, and he was well-supported by Root.

Although it was an excellent wicket for batting, West Indies in particular were sloppy in the field, with Roy and Root both dropped twice.

The second match takes place on Friday in Bridgetown from 15:00 GMT.

