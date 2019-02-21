England v West Indies: Tourists recall Sam Billings & Dawid Malan for T20 series

Billings (left) hopes to push his World Cup claims during the T20s against the West Indies

England have recalled Sam Billings and Dawid Malan for the three-match Twenty20 series against the West Indies starting on Tuesday, 5 March.

Wicketkeeper Billings and batsman Malan return to the T20 squad for the first time since last year's tour of Australia and New Zealand.

All-rounder Ben Stokes and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler will be rested.

Opener Jason Roy will also miss the series to return home for the birth of his first child.

Roy will leave the tour after the fifth and final match of the on-going one-day international series against the Windies.

The Surrey batsman scored 123 from 85 balls in the first game to help England reach their 360-run target.

England's three T20s will take place on 5, 8 and 10 March, and Billings will be aiming to use those games, along with a stint in the Indian Premier League for Chennai Super Kings, to push his claims for a place in this summer's World Cup squad.

"There's not just 15 guys who are looking for a World Cup spot, there are probably 25-30 guys who could easily get in," he said prior to being picked in the T20 squad.

"There is healthy competition all the way down.

"It's in my hands really. I'm actually pretty calm about it, there's not much I can do apart from enjoy my cricket."

England T20 squad

Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) captain, Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Sam Billings (Kent), Tom Curran (Surrey), Joe Denly (Kent), Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Dawid Malan (Middlesex), Liam Plunkett (Surrey), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire), David Willey (Yorkshire), Mark Wood (Durham).