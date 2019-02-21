T20 Series: Afghanistan beat Ireland by five wickets in opening India contest

Najibullah Zadran produced a match-winning 86-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi

T20 Series, Dehradun, India Ireland 132-6 (20 overs): Dockrell 34, Poynter 31; Nabi 2-16, Rashid 2-21 Afghanistan 136-5 (20 overs): Nabi 49*, Zadran 40*; Rankin 2-39 Afghanistan won by five wickets Scorecard

Afghanistan recovered from early batting struggles to earn a five-wicket win over Ireland in the opening T20 series contest in India.

After being in trouble at 65-6 in the 12th over, George Dockrell's 34 not out and Stuart Poynter's unbeaten 31 helped Ireland post 132-6.

The Afghans were reduced to 50-5 but an 86-run partnership by Mohammad Nabi and Najibullah Zadran sealed victory.

Nabi ended up 49 not out with Zadran unbeaten on 40.

A crucial moment in the contest saw Nabi survive a huge shout for lbw off a Peter Chase delivery when the scoreline was 85-5.

Nabi, who was on 18 not out at the time, appeared to be plumb but the umpire adjudged the Afghan all-rounder had got an inside edge on to Chase's ball before it hit his pad.

Thursday's game was the first in a series of contests across all formats in the Indian city of Dehradun between the two countries who were both granted Test status in 2017.

The sides meet again in T20 games on Saturday and Sunday before beginning a five-match one-day series on 28 February.

A Test match then starts on 15 March.