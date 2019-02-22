India v England: England collapse in ODI defeat by India in Mumbai

First women's one-day international, Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium): India 202 (49.4 overs): Rodrigues 48, Raj 44, Ecclestone 2-27, Sciver 2-29, Elwiss 2-45 England 136 all out (41 overs): Sciver, 44, Knight 39no, Bisht 4-25 India won by 66 runs Scorecard

England women were choked by the India spinners to lose the first one-day international by 66 runs in Mumbai.

Set 203, England were well placed at 111-3 before Nat Sciver (44) was brilliantly run out by Ekta Bisht off her own bowling.

That began a collapse of seven wickets for 25 runs, England bowled out for 136 with captain Heather Knight 39 not out.

India were earlier dismissed for 202, with Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss and Sciver each taking two wickets.

Jemimah Rodrigues made 48 and captain Mithali Raj 44 for the home side, who take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Perhaps more importantly, they claim two points in the International Cricket Council's Women's Championship to go third in the table.

With the top four qualifying for the 2021 World Cup at the earliest opportunity, 2017 champions England remain seventh, albeit with games in hand on the teams above them.

The second match of the series, also at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, is on Monday.

England crumble to defeat

England's batters had already been given a warning on this tour when they slipped to 11-4 in a warm-up against a Board President's XI on Monday.

In that game, Knight's half-century guided them to victory, but here the skipper could do nothing about the collapse that unfolded whilst she was at the non-striker's end.

After meagre contributions from Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont and Sarah Taylor, Sciver and Knight took control with a stand of 73.

However, when bowler Bisht collected a Knight leading edge and flicked the ball into the non-striker's stumps to leave Sciver short of her ground, England imploded.

The tourists' lower order struggled with the lack of pace of spin trio Bisht, Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav.

After Danni Wyatt holed out off Sharma, Bisht had Katherine Brunt stumped, took a return catch off Anya Shrubsole and bowled both Ecclestone and Alex Hartley.

With Knight starved of the strike, the last four wickets fell for only one run.

India do enough despite collapse

Asked to bat first on a green-looking surface and at 09:00 local time, India were given a solid start by Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, the openers adding 69 for the first wicket.

But the hosts slumped after the freak loss of Mandhana, ranked as the world's best one-day batter, who somehow gloved an Elwiss long-hop on to her own stumps.

From there, an India middle-order without the injured Harmanpreet Kaur struggled against excellent left-arm spinner Ecclestone and the medium pace of Sciver, slipping to 95-5.

They were steadied by a sixth-wicket stand of 53 between captain Raj and wicketkeeper Taniya Bhatia, but when Raj was lbw to Elwiss, it seemed certain that India would fall short of a competitive total.

By that point, Bhatia had become the first of three run-outs, part of a faultless England fielding display.

As late wickets fell, Jhulan Goswami added a valuable 30, including a six off Shrubsole in the final over. By that point, India already had enough.

More to follow.