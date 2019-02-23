Afghanistan set record T20 international total as they hit 278-3 against Ireland

Hazratullah Zazai demolished Ireland's bowling attack as he hit 16 sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten 167

Afghanistan set an international record T20 total as they notched 278-3 against Ireland in the second game in the three-match series in India.

The Afghan innings exceeded the previous record of 263-3 set by Australia against Sri Lanka in 2016.

Hazratullah Zazai finished on 167 not out - only five runs shot of the T20 international record set by Australia's Aaron Finch against Zimbabwe last year.

Zazai helped the Afghans produce an overall T20 record stand of 236.

That was seven more than the 229 stand produced by AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016.

The previous best international stand was the 223 produced by Finch and D'Arcy Short in Australia's contest with Zimbabwe last July.

Zazai's 62-ball knock in Dehradun included 16 sixes and 11 fours while his opening partner Usman Ghani hit 73.

Afghanistan's score left Ireland facing a mammoth task as they were about to begin their innings.