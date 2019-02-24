Rashid Khan takes four in four balls as Afghanistan win final T20 against Ireland

Khan's 5-27 exhibited again why the spinner is the tops the ICC's T20 bowler rankings

Third Twenty20 international, Dehradun, India Afghanistan 210-7 (20 overs): Nabi 81; Rankin 3-53 Ireland 178-8 (20 overs): O'Brien 74; Rashid 5-27 Afghanistan won by 32 runs Scorecard

Rashid Khan took four wickets in four balls as Afghanistan beat Ireland to secure a 3-0 series win in the final Twenty20 international in India.

The world's top-ranked bowler in the game's shortest format ended the match with 5-27 after Ireland began their chase of 211 brightly.

Mohammad Nabi hit seven sixes as his 81 drove Afghanistan over the 200 mark for the second time in two days.

Ireland opener Kevin O'Brien top-scored for his side with 74.

Although Afghanistan's 2-0 lead meant Sunday's game was a dead rubber, Ireland came into the match hoping to restore some pride having been on the receiving end of a record T20 international score of 278-3 in the second game.

Hazratullah Zazai scored a stunning 162 not out in that game and once again set off at a quick pace, racing to 31 after four overs.

Two quick wickets from Boyd Rankin helped check the Afghan innings but Nabi's 36-ball blitz ensured that Ireland were set another daunting run chase.

Khan brilliance overshadows O'Brien's landmark

O'Brien spearheaded the chase for Ireland and reached his half-century while becoming just the fourth Irishman to reach 1,000 runs in the format.

The Dubliner became the first batsman to fall to Khan with the last ball of the 16th over, driving at a wide delivery with the bottom edge just carrying to wicketkeeper Shafiqullah Shafuq.

Khan, who took 4-25 a day earlier, had his second courtesy of a stunning catch over the boundary from Nabi before Shane Geftake and Simi Singh fell in the next two deliveries.

The five-match ODI series between the countries begins on Thursday before they play a Test match at the same Dehradun venue starting on 15 March.