ICC says 'no indication' India v Pakistan World Cup match will not go ahead

Old Trafford is due to host the game in June

The International Cricket Council says there is "no indication" the World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Manchester will not go ahead.

The match on 16 June is in doubt after a Pakistan-based militant group took responsibility for a suicide attack in Indian-administered Kashmir this month.

There have been calls from some Indians for India to boycott the game at Old Trafford.

"We will be monitoring the situation with our members," the ICC said.

"Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by this terrible incident.

"Sport, in particular cricket, has the wonderful ability to bring people together and unite communities and we will work with our members going forward on this basis.

"There is no indication that any matches at the World Cup will not go ahead as planned."

The group game attracted half a million requests for 25,000 tickets.

At least 46 Indian paramilitary police were killed in an attack which has sparked anger and anti-Pakistan protests across India, although Pakistan has denied any involvement.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had called on the ICC to "sever ties with countries from which terrorism emanates".

On Sunday, India captain Virat Kohli said his team would stand by the decision of their "government and board" over whether to boycott the game.

India have won six consecutive matches against Pakistan in World Cups.

India legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Twitter that while it would be painful to lose potential points by not playing Pakistan this summer, he would support the decision of the BCCI.

The situation has also led to the International Olympic Committee suspending applications from India to host future events after two Pakistan athletes were denied visas to compete in the country.

Two shooters were denied entry for a World Cup event in New Delhi.