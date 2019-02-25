England in West Indies: Third ODI delayed due to rain

General view of the Grenada National Stadium with covers on due to rain
The covers have repeatedly been taken off and put back on

England's third one-day international against West Indies has been delayed due to persistent rain in Grenada.

The match was due to begin at 13:30 GMT but a shower meant the toss did not take place until 14:10, with England captain Eoin Morgan electing to field.

Further rain prevented play from getting under way and overs will be lost, with the match needing to have started by 19:00.

The five-match series is tied at 1-1 after victory for the hosts on Friday.

