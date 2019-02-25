England in West Indies: Third ODI delayed due to rain
-
- From the section Cricket
England's third one-day international against West Indies has been delayed due to persistent rain in Grenada.
The match was due to begin at 13:30 GMT but a shower meant the toss did not take place until 14:10, with England captain Eoin Morgan electing to field.
Further rain prevented play from getting under way and overs will be lost, with the match needing to have started by 19:00.
The five-match series is tied at 1-1 after victory for the hosts on Friday.