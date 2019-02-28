Luke Wells: Sussex batsman signs extended deal

Wells' father Alan and uncle Colin are both former Sussex players
Luke Wells scored 607 County Championship runs for Sussex last season

Sussex opener Luke Wells has signed a contract extension with the Hove club.

The 28-year-old left-hander has spent his entire career with Sussex and was ever-present in their County Championship side last season.

He has been playing in Australian grade cricket this winter, scoring more than 1,000 runs for Casey-South Melbourne.

"He is a positive presence in the dressing room, and I am looking forward to seeing his game develop further," said Sussex coach Jason Gillespie.

Sussex have not disclosed the length of the new deal for Wells, who also bowls occasional leg-spin and picked up eight wickets in Division Two last year.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured