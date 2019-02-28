Luke Wells: Sussex batsman signs extended deal

Luke Wells scored 607 County Championship runs for Sussex last season

Sussex opener Luke Wells has signed a contract extension with the Hove club.

The 28-year-old left-hander has spent his entire career with Sussex and was ever-present in their County Championship side last season.

He has been playing in Australian grade cricket this winter, scoring more than 1,000 runs for Casey-South Melbourne.

"He is a positive presence in the dressing room, and I am looking forward to seeing his game develop further," said Sussex coach Jason Gillespie.

Sussex have not disclosed the length of the new deal for Wells, who also bowls occasional leg-spin and picked up eight wickets in Division Two last year.