Ireland beaten by Afghanistan in one-day opener in India

Paul Stirling scored over half of Ireland's total with his 89 including three sixes

First One Day International, Dehradun, India Ireland 161 (49.2 overs): Stirling 89; Mujeeb 3-14 Afghanistan 165-5 (41.5 overs): Gulbadin 46; Rankin 2-48 Afghanistan won by five wickets Scorecard

Ireland were defeated by five wickets in the first of five one-day internationals against Afghanistan in India on Thursday.

Afghanistan won all three T20 games between the teams and this was another comfortable victory in Dehradun.

Paul Stirling's impressive 89 helped the Irish to a modest total on 161 with Mujeeb Ur Rahman taking 3-14.

Gulbadin Naib hit 46 and opener Mohammed Shahzab added 43 as the Afghans eased to 165-5 in 41.5 overs.

Ireland failed to recover from a poor start with skipper William Porterfield the first to go as they were reduced to 14-3.

Stirling, who smashed three sixes and six fours from 150 balls, put on a 78-run partnership with George Dockrell (37) to take Ireland to 145-6.

But the loss of three wickets for just one runs ended hopes of a competitive total and Stirling was the last man out with four balls remaining.

Dawlat Zadran (3-25) also took three wickets while Gulbadin had figures of 2-20 before top-scoring for his side with the bat.

Afghanistan cruised to the target although Ireland were given a glimmer of hope when they lost two wickets for two run to leave then 92-3.

Gulbadin ensured a comfortable passage to victory with Boyd Rankin (2-48) and Simi Singh (1-19) the best of the Irish bowlers.

The teams meet again for the second ODI at the same venue on Saturday.