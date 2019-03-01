England bring in spinner Alex Hartley for India T20s

Hartley was once an extra in television show Made In Chelsea

Alex Hartley has been added to the England women's squad for the Twenty20 internationals against India after fellow left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone sustained an injury.

Ecclestone, 19, suffered a broken hand during the one-day international series, which England lost 2-1.

Hartley, 25, has played three previous T20s for England, the last of which was almost a year ago.

The first of the three T20s is on Monday.

All three games are being played in Guwahati in north-eastern India.

They were initially due to begin at 10:00 local time (04:30 GMT), but have been moved an hour later after concerns from both teams that morning mist could disrupt play.