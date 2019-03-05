Balbirnie inspires Ireland to ODI victory over Afghanistan in India
|Third one-day international, Dehradun, India
|Afghanistan 256-8 (50 overs): N Zadran 104*; Rankin 2-56
|Ireland: 260-6 (49.0 overs): Balbirnie 145*; D Zadran
|Ireland won by four wickets
|Scorecard
A superb unbeaten 145 from Andrew Balbirnie helped Ireland to a four-wicket win over Afghanistan in the third ODI in India.
Balbirnie's best one-day knock saw him record the most sixes in an Irish innings with eight.
Najibullah Zadran hit an unbeaten 104 as Afghanistan made 256-8 and Ireland were struggling at 29-3 in reply.
Balbirnie and George Dockrell (54) put on a 143-run partnership as the Irish reached 260-6 with an over to spare.
Afghanistan won the T20 series 3-0 between the teams in Dehradun and were 1-0 up in the ODIs after Saturday's second game was abandoned because of rain.
Zadran's century, along with 75 from captain Asghar, rescued Aghanistan after they slipped to 74-5.
The pair combined to add 117 for the sixth wicket as the Aghans set a competitive target for the Irish to chase.
Ireland bowlers Boyd Rankin (2-56) and Tim Murtagh (2-60) each picked up two wickets.
Balbirnie entered the fray at 13-1 and another two wickets quickly fell before a brisk 21 from Kevin O'Brien.
The brilliant partnership with Dockrell proved decisive as Ireland finally registered a win over the Afghans at the sixth attempt.
Dawlat Zadran was the best of the bowlers with 2-52 and the sides will meet agains on Friday for the fourth ODI.
|Afghanistan v Ireland remaining games (in India)
|8 March
|4th ODI
|10 March
|5th ODI
|15-19 March
|Test match