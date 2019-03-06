Jofra Archer: England's Chris Jordan says 'world is all-rounder's oyster'

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan play county cricket together for Sussex

Jofra Archer is capable of taking his game to a new level in international cricket if he is called up by England, says Sussex team-mate Chris Jordan.

Barbados-born Archer, 23, qualifies for England through his English father and holds a British passport.

England coach Trevor Bayliss said he is likely to play in England's warm-up games before this summer's World Cup.

"The world is his oyster," England bowler Jordan told the Test Match Special podcast.

England will finalise their World Cup squad on 22 May.

"One thing which sticks out for me is that every time he steps up a level, his game rises with it - from county cricket to franchise Twenty20 cricket to IPL [Indian Premier League]," said Jordan, who took 2-16 in England's Twenty20 win over West Indies on Tuesday.

"If he does get the call, I can't see it being much different in that respect."

The England and Wales Cricket Board's revised rules around residency means fast bowler Archer will qualify to play for England later this month.

Archer is one of the most valuable limited-overs players in the world and has the ability to bowl 90mph, as well as being an athletic fielder.

He was bought for £800,000 in the 2018 IPL auction.

Like Archer, Barbados-born Jordan grew up in the Caribbean but chose to play for England and describes the fellow all-rounder as his "little brother".

"I think so highly of him - ever since I came across him for the first time in Barbados when he was 16 years old," Jordan added.

"I'd be so proud if he got called up because I know where he's come from and where he's got himself to.

"I'd love to be either in the same team or in the crowd when he makes his debut."