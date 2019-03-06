Scottish, Irish & Dutch teams feature in new European T20 league

Ireland and Scotland are regular international opponents and now their domestic teams will be too

Domestic teams from Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands will take part in a new European T20 league, which will debut later this year.

Each territory will provide two teams for a group stage followed by semi-finals and a final, with the event running from 30 August to 22 September.

The teams will have a minimum of nine domestic players and a maximum of seven overseas players in their squads.

On matchday, at least six of the 11 will be domestic players.

Organisers and sponsors have negotiated an initial 10-year agreement for the tournament.

"The chance to play alongside some of the best in the business will provide a great opportunity for our players to learn and develop their own skill-set as we strive to achieve full membership and climb the ICC team rankings," said Cricket Scotland chief executive Malcolm Cannon.

Cricket Ireland counterpart Warren Deutrom added: "We are very excited that what has essentially been an 18-month project in planning is across the line."