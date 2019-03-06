England Women coach Mark Robinson says replacing Trevor Bayliss 'not on my radar'

Mark Robinson overseeing training with England's Heather Knight

India v England: Second women's T20 international Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati Date: 7 March Time: 05:30 GMT Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app; full match replays at 09:00 GMT on Sports Extra

England women's coach Mark Robinson says replacing Trevor Bayliss is not "on the radar", but he may return to the men's game in the future.

Australian Bayliss will leave his role as head coach of the England men's team at the end of the summer.

"It's something I've not contemplated, but I know I love what I do at the moment," Robinson told BBC Sport.

"If there's a chance to coach the men's team, it would have to be something you'd consider."

England play the second of three women's Twenty20 internationals against India in Guwahati on Thursday (05:30 GMT).

Robinson, 52, took charge of England in November 2015 and led them to victory in the World Cup in 2017.

Prior to that, the former fast bowler presided over two County Championship wins with Sussex and spent time with the England Lions.

"You're open to everything," the Yorkshireman added. "This change was great because it gave me a new challenge and helped me look at the world differently. I know a move can be good.

"I want to know that I'm making a difference. I came from the men's game and some point I might go back.

"I want to make sure I'm doing a good job. I never look too far ahead in that sense. If I'm still enjoying it and getting results, I'll be in the women's game for a bit."

New England director of cricket Ashley Giles has said he is "99.9% sure" that Bayliss' successor will run the national team in all three formats of the game.

He endorsed the credentials of Chris Silverwood, the current bowling coach, while also speaking of the "sorry state of affairs" that England have had only one English coach in the past 20 years.

Robinson, who was a candidate when Bayliss was appointed in 2015, continued: "I got close a few years ago, but I also don't want to make a headline about me throwing my hat into the ring.

"My only headline is that I love this job. Anyone would have to look at things like the men's team, but it's not really on my radar at the moment."

You can hear more from Mark Robinson during Test Match Special's coverage of the second women's Twenty20 on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra.