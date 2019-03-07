India v England: Tourists win second T20 to seal series

Katherine Brunt took 3-17

Second Twenty20 international, Guwahati: India 111-8 (20 overs): Raj 20, Brunt 3-17 England 114-5 (19.1 overs): Wyatt 64*, Winfield 29 England won by five wickets Scorecard

Danielle Wyatt's unbeaten 64 led England to a five-wicket victory over India that sealed the women's Twenty20 series with a game to spare.

England were cruising in their chase of 112, only to slip from 45-1 to 56-4.

But Wyatt batted with composure, sharing 47 with Lauren Winfield (29) to get the tourists home with five balls to spare in Guwahati.

Earlier, Katherine Brunt took three wickets and Linsey Smith two as India were restricted to 111-8.

The third and final match of the series is on Saturday.

England lost the one-day series in Mumbai 2-1, but have thoroughly outclassed India in the shortest form of the game.

After Saturday's match, they will move on to Sri Lanka for three one-day internationals and three T20s.

Pace bowler Brunt and spinner Alex Hartley will remain with the squad for that leg of the tour following injuries to Sophie Ecclestone and Georgia Elwiss.