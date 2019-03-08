D'Arcy Short: Durham sign Australia batsman for T20 Blast

D'Arcy Short has a batting strike-rate of 136.21 in T20 cricket and also bowls leg-spin

Durham have signed Australia batsman D'Arcy Short for the 2019 T20 Blast.

Short, 28, has played 20 T20 matches for his country, averaging 32.88, and will team up with compatriot Cameron Bancroft for the entire campaign.

He has won player of the tournament twice with Hobart in the Australian Big Bash and also played for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

"Playing in England is something I have wanted to do for a while," said Short, who has a top 50-over score of 257.

"It's very much a new experience for me and a challenge to play on some different grounds, wickets, pitches and against some new bowlers."