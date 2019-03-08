India v Australia: Virat Kohli's ton cannot prevent defeat in third ODI

Usman Khawaja's maiden ODI ton helped Australia pass 300 for the first time since last June

Third one-day international, Ranchi Australia 313-5 (50 overs): Khawaja 104, Finch 93, K Yadav 3-64 India 281 (48.2 overs): Kohli 123, Cummins 3-37, Richardson 3-37, Zampa 3-70 Australia won by 32 runs Scorecard

Virat Kohli's 41st one-day international century could not prevent India falling to a 32-run defeat by Australia in the third ODI in Ranchi.

Chasing 314 for victory, captain Kohli made 123 from 95 balls before he was bowled by Adam Zampa, leaving the hosts still needing 95 to win.

India lost their last four wickets for 62 runs to be bowled out for 281 and now lead 2-1 in the five-match series.

Usman Khawaja earlier hit his maiden ODI ton as Australia posted 313-5.

The opener made 104 off 113 balls, putting on 193 for the first wicket with captain Aaron Finch, who was dismissed lbw for 93 by left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav (3-64).

Finch was unsuccessful in reviewing the decision after ball tracking appeared to show the ball pitching in a different spot to where it actually landed.

Glenn Maxwell (47), Marcus Stoinis (31 not out) and Alex Carey (21 not out) took the tourists to their first score of 300 or more since June.

India slipped to 27-3 in reply and were 86-4 when leg-spinner Zampa (3-70) bowled MS Dhoni for 26.

Kedar Jadhav then put on 88 with Kohli before he was out lbw for 26, also dismissed by Zampa.

Kohli hit 16 fours and one six on a slow, turning pitch to keep India in with a chance of sealing the series win.

But once he was dismissed, the chase proved too much for the hosts, despite Vijay Shankar's 32 off 30 balls, with Australia fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson both finishing with 3-37.

Kohli has now hit 25 ODI centuries when batting second and this was only the fourth time he has done so in defeat.

The fourth ODI in Mohali starts at 08:00 GMT on Sunday.