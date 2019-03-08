England in West Indies: Tourists bowl out hosts for just 45 to win T20 series

England all-rounder Chris Jordan claimed four wickets for just six runs

Second T20 international, St Kitts England 182-6 (20 overs): Billings 87, Root 55 West Indies 45 (11.5 overs): Jordan 4-6 England win by 137 runs Scorecard

England dismissed West Indies for just 45 - the second-lowest score in T20 internationals - to win the second T20 by 137 runs in St Kitts and wrap up the series with a match to spare.

Chris Jordan took 4-6, the best figures by an England bowler in T20s, to skittle the dismal hosts in 11.5 overs.

Sam Billings earlier hit a career-best 87 and Joe Root made 55 as England recovered from 32-4 to post 182-6.

England have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Only the Netherlands have scored fewer runs in a T20 international, making just 39 against Sri Lanka in the 2014 World T20.

This was England's biggest margin of victory by runs in T20s and the fourth biggest of all time.

Billings takes his chance

That England were able to post a competitive total was mainly down to Billings and Root.

Billings has been a fringe player in England's one-day set-up since making his debut in both formats in 2015; an exciting batsman who has never quite broken through when given, admittedly limited, opportunities.

With Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali rested and Jason Roy back home for the birth of his first child, the Kent captain took his chance in easily his finest performance for England.

After rebuilding in a stand of 82 with Root, he accelerated with aplomb, mixing big hits down the ground with inventive reverse shots.

Billings, 27, smacked 10 fours and three sixes - hitting 35 of the 44 runs England added in the last two overs - before he was caught behind off debutant Obed McCoy on the final ball of the innings.

The right-hander is unlikely to make England's first-choice team in this summer's World Cup but more innings of this ilk could see him cement a place in an England T20 side still finding its identity before the next World Cup in this format, in Australia in 2020.

Test captain Root, who was playing only his fifth T20 international since the start of 2018, also wants to be an integral part of this team and his calm accumulation after England's top-order collapse was similarly vital in a comprehensive victory over the world champions.

