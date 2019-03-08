Mark Ramprakash: England batting coach will not be part of Ashes set-up

Mark Ramprakash (right) has worked as a batting coach with England since 2014

Former England batsman Mark Ramprakash has been dropped from England's coaching set-up for the Ashes.

The ex-Middlesex and Surrey cricketer - who played 52 Tests for England between 1991 and 2002 - announced the news on social media on Friday.

Ramprakash was appointed as batting coach in November 2014.

A statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed they would finalise the coaching team "in the next couple of weeks".

"Mark Ramprakash will not be part of the coaching set-up for the Ashes," the statement added.

Ramprakash, 49, wrote: "It's been a huge privilege to support the team over the last five years. I'd like to wish all the staff and players the very best of luck for the future."

His departure comes at a time of change for the England cricket team - with assistant coach Paul Farbrace also set to leave the international set-up following this month's West Indies tour to become the sport director of Warwickshire.

Former England spinner Ashley Giles replaced Andrew Strauss as managing director of England men's cricket in January, while Trevor Bayliss will leave his role as head coach of the England team at the end of the summer.

England's first World Cup match is on 30 May at The Oval while the Ashes campaign begins at Edgbaston on 1 August.