Ireland beat Afghanistan by five wickets to draw one-day international series in India

Stirling hit his second half-century of the series in Ireland's win in Dehradun

Fifth one-day international, Dehradun Afghanistan 216-6: Afghan 82, Nabi 40, Rashid 35; Dockrell 2-46, McBrine 1-30 Ireland: 219-5 (47.2 overs): Stirling 70, Balbirnie 68, O'Brien 33 not out; Zahir 2-55 Ireland won by five wickets Scorecard

Ireland defeated Afghanistan by five wickets to draw the one-day international series in India 2-2.

Paul Stirling hit 70 runs and Andrew Balbirnie scored 68 to lead Ireland to victory after the Afghans finished on 216-6.

Afghan captain Asghar Afghan was the game's top run-scorer with 82 before retiring injured, while Ireland's George Dockrell returned 2-46.

The two sides meet again in a Test match in India which starts on Friday.

Afghanistan had led the five-game series 2-1 going into Sunday's final match after the second meeting was abandoned because of rain.

The Afghans beat Ireland 3-0 in the T20 series which took place before the ODIs started on 28 February.

More to follow.