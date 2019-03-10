West Indies' performances against England give fans hope - Ian Bishop

West Indies won the Test series 2-1 and drew the ODI series 2-2

West Indies' performances during England's tour of the Caribbean has given fans "a lot of hope", says former fast bowler Ian Bishop.

West Indies won the Test series 2-1 and drew the one-day series 2-2, against the world's number one ranked team.

They lost the T20 series 3-0, but Bishop said: "They have found a method at home to be competitive.

"I walked around after the various wins and West Indian shoulders and chests are puffing out, they are encouraged."

Speaking to the Test Match Special podcast, Bishop described Jason Holder's side as a "work in progress".

Asked how optimistic he was, the 51-year-old said: "I would say that after this Test series win and the drawn ODI series, probably more so than I've seen in the last maybe 10 years.

"This has been a much better year so far than we've had previously."

West Indies came through qualifying in March 2018 to secure a place in the 2019 World Cup, which begins in England on 30 May.

"If Chris Gayle continues getting runs, it will feed down the chain," Bishop said of West Indies' World Cup chances.

"If they pick the right bowlers as well, I think they could be competitive. They're starting to build a one-day team with the right personnel."