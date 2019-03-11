Joe Root and Stuart Broad: England duo available for County Championship opener

Stuart Broad (left) and Joe Root have made 206 Test appearances for England between them

England captain Joe Root will face international team-mate Stuart Broad when Yorkshire visit Notts in their County Championship opener on 5 April.

The duo will both be available for their counties for the first two four-day games of the 2019 season.

Paceman James Anderson will play for Lancashire in their first match against Middlesex, starting on 11 April.

Reigning champions Surrey will have Rory Burns, Tom Curran and Ben Foakes available for their first two games.

And team-mates Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy will also be able to play, subject to being passed fit.

Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Ben Stokes and David Willey are all unavailable for the start of the season as they have have signed contracts to play in the Indian Premier League.

Full availability details

James Anderson (Lancashire) : Championship game against Middlesex

: Championship game against Middlesex Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire) : Championship games against Yorkshire and Somerset

: Championship games against Yorkshire and Somerset Rory Burns (Surrey) : Champion county match, plus Championship game against Essex and four One-Day Cup fixtures

: Champion county match, plus Championship game against Essex and four One-Day Cup fixtures Tom Curran (Surrey) : Champion county match, plus Championship game against Essex and four One-Day Cup fixtures

: Champion county match, plus Championship game against Essex and four One-Day Cup fixtures Ben Foakes (Surrey) : Champion county match, plus Championship game against Essex and four One-Day Cup fixtures

: Champion county match, plus Championship game against Essex and four One-Day Cup fixtures Alex Hales (Nottinghamshire) : Four One-Day Cup matches

: Four One-Day Cup matches Keaton Jennings (Lancashire) : Championship game against Middlesex, plus six One-Day Cup matches

: Championship game against Middlesex, plus six One-Day Cup matches Chris Jordan (Sussex) : Championship games against Leicestershire and Durham, plus three One-Day Cup matches

: Championship games against Leicestershire and Durham, plus three One-Day Cup matches Jack Leach (Somerset) : Championship games against Kent and Nottinghamshire, plus five One-Day Cup matches

: Championship games against Kent and Nottinghamshire, plus five One-Day Cup matches Dawid Malan (Middlesex) : Championship games against Northants and Lancashire, plus four One-Day Cup matches

: Championship games against Northants and Lancashire, plus four One-Day Cup matches Eoin Morgan (Middlesex) : Championship games against Northants and Lancashire, plus four One-Day Cup matches

: Championship games against Northants and Lancashire, plus four One-Day Cup matches Liam Plunkett (Surrey) *: Championship game against Essex, plus four One-Day Cup matches

*: Championship game against Essex, plus four One-Day Cup matches Adil Rashid (Yorkshire) *: Four One-Day Cup matches)

*: Four One-Day Cup matches) Joe Root (Yorkshire) : Championship games against Nottinghamshire and Hampshire

: Championship games against Nottinghamshire and Hampshire Jason Roy (Surrey) *: Championship game against Essex, plus four One-Day Cup matches

*: Championship game against Essex, plus four One-Day Cup matches Olly Stone (Warwickshire) *: Championship game against Kent, plus four One-Day Cup matches

*: Championship game against Kent, plus four One-Day Cup matches C hris Woakes (Warwickshire) *: Championship game against Kent, plus four One-Day Cup matches

*: Championship game against Kent, plus four One-Day Cup matches Mark Wood (Durham): Championship games against Derbyshire and Sussex, plus One-Day Cup matches against Northants and Worcestershire

*subject to fitness