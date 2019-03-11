Nic Pothas: Middlesex appoint former Hampshire wicketkeeper as assistant

Nic Pothas
Nic Pothas has coached at international level with Sri Lanka and West Indies

Middlesex have appointed former Hampshire wicketkeeper Nic Pothas as their assistant coach.

The 45-year-old has previously worked alongside head coach Stuart Law during his time with West Indies.

"It is a great honour to be joining arguably the most prestigious club in England, steeped in history and success," Pothas told the club website.

"I'm looking forward to joining a great group of players and staff in bringing success to the club."

