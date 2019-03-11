Andre Nel: Ex-South Africa bowler rejoins Essex as assistant to Anthony McGrath

Andre Nel will join Essex from South African side Easterns

Ex-South Africa fast bowler Andre Nel has rejoined former county Essex as assistant head coach and bowling coach.

Former Test and limited-overs player Nel, 41, will join the club from Easterns in his native country where he had been working as head coach.

The paceman, who had two spells with Essex, helped the club win the 40-over competition in 2005 and amassed 1,016 wickets in 524 career games.

"As a former player I know it's a fantastic club," Nel said.

"I've only ever heard good things about Anthony McGrath as a coach and I can't wait to start working alongside him and the rest of the team out in Abu Dhabi this week."