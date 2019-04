Rikki Clarke is about to embark on his 19th season as a professional

The whites have been dusted off, the green-topped pitches are getting their final mow, and we're looking at whether there's any snow in the forecast.

Yes, the 2019 County Championship season is already upon us.

Before the first shiny new cherries are bowled on Friday, why not have a go at this quiz looking back at what happened in 2018?