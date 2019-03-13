Glamorgan Cricket: County sign young trio on summer deals

Jamie McIlroy has played for Glamorgan seconds and Herefordshire

Glamorgan have given summer development contracts to young batsman Callum Taylor, and seam bowlers Kazi Szymanski and Jamie McIlroy.

Taylor, a 20-year-old from Newport who also bowls off-spin, featured in several first-team squads in 2018 without making his debut.

Devon-born Szymanski, 19, claimed eight for 21 in his best performance for Glamorgan second eleven.

The 24-year-old left-arm bowler, educated in Builth Wells and Newtown, is seen as a potential late developer who could add variety to the seam attack.

"Callum was in the squad for a few T20 games, he's been probably the outstanding player in South Wales Premier League cricket for the last couple of years so he gets his reward from that," explained Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"Kazi's come through the academy with an impressive eight-wicket haul last season and Jamie has come on the radar a little bit older, he's on a dual contract with us and MCC Young Cricketers.

"They've all got realistic chances of appearing (for the first XI) at some stage, though they'll have to really push for a place."