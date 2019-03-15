Ireland struggle against Afghanistan on day one of Test in India

George Dockrell's final wicket partnership with Tim Murtagh helped to revive Ireland's chances

Test match, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Dehradun (day one of five) Ireland 172 (60 overs): Murtagh 54*, Dockrell 39; Nabi 3-36, Ahmadzai 3-41 Afghanistan: 90-2 (31 overs): Mohammad Shahzad 40, Zurmati 22*; Cameron-Dow 2-35 Afghanistan trail Ireland by 82 runs Scorecard

Ireland recovered with a last-wicket stand of 87 between Tim Murtagh and George Dockrell but Afghanistan finished day one of the Test on top.

The teams were playing their second Test matches and Ireland were to reduced 85-9 after deciding to bat first.

Dockrell (39) and last man Murtagh (54no) took the Irish to a total of 172 with Mohammad Nabi taking 3-36.

Afghanistan were 90-2 at the close with Mohammad Shahzad hitting 40 while James Cameron-Dow claimed both wickets.

Ireland, playing in their first overseas Test, made a solid start at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in the north Indian city of Dehradun.

Irish captain William Porterfield (nine) and Paul Stirling (26) put on 37 for the opening stand before the wickets began to tumble.

Stirling was first to go with Ireland losing nine wickets for just 48 runs as the Afghan attack capitalised on a turning pitch.

Murtagh was an unlikely batting hero for Ireland and he hit two sixes in a vital partnership with Dockrell, which gave the 'Boys in Green' something to bowl at.

Nabi was ably backed up by Yamin Ahmadzai (3-41), Rashid Khan (2-20) and Waqar Salamkheil (2-35).

Afghanistan were frustrated by Ireland's final stand but they made a solid response thanks to opener Shahzad while Rahmat Shah Zurmati was unbeaten at the close on 22.

Irish spinner James Cameron-Dow took 2-35 on his Test debut but Afghanistan are in control going into day two.