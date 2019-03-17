Afghanistan hold edge over Ireland as they need 118 runs to win Test

Ireland spinner James Cameron-Dow in action on day two of the Test against Afghanistan

Test match, Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Dehradun (day three of five) Ireland 172 (60 overs): Murtagh 54*, Dockrell 39; Nabi 3-36, Ahmadzai 3-41 & 288 (93 overs) Balbirnie 82, O'Brien 56, Rashid 5-82, Ahmadzai 3-52 Afghanistan: 314 (106.3 overs): Rahmat Shah 98, Afghan 67, Shahidi 61; Thompson 3-28 & 29-1 Afghanistan need 118 more runs to win Scorecard

Afghanistan will go into the fourth day of their Test match against Ireland in Dehradun needing 118 more runs to win.

An improved second-innings batting display from Ireland saw them bowled out for 288 on day three, with in-form Andrew Balbirnie top-scoring with 82.

Kevin O'Brien contributed 56 and Rashid Khan ended with figures of 5-82.

The Afghans ended the day on 29-1 off 16 overs in reply as they chased a target of 147 for victory in the one-off Test in India.

Having lost captain William Porterfield for a duck, Ireland began the third day on 22-1, 120 runs in arrears with nine second-innings wickets remaining.

The Irish had been bowled out for 172 on the opening day at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and Afghanistan responded with a total of 314 all out to enjoy a first innings lead of 142 runs.

On day three, Balbirnie struck 11 fours in his impressive innings and put on a third-wicket partnership of 104 with James McCollum (39).

Ireland also forged a seventh-wicket partnership of 63 while debutant James Cameron Dow (32 not out) and Tim Murtagh (27) put on 58 for the final wicket.

In addition to Rashid's five-wicket haul, Yamid Ahmadzai ended with figures of 3-52.

The two teams are playing their second Test matches, with Ireland in their first overseas game following last May's five-wicket debut defeat against Pakistan.