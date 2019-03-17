Pakistan Super League: Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi in final

From the section

Peshawar's Daren Sammy (left) is a former West Indies captain while Sarafraz Ahmed currently leads Pakistan and Quetta Gladiators

Pakistan Super League final, Karachi: Peshawar Zalmi 138-8 (20 overs): Amin 38, Hasnain 3-30 Quetta Gladiators 140-2 (18 overs): Shehzad 59, Rossouw 39 Quetta Gladiators win by eight wickets Scorecard

Quetta Gladiators won their first Pakistan Super League title as they beat Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in Karachi.

Peshawar were limited to 138-8 from their 20 overs, with pace bowler Mohammad Hasnain taking 3-30.

Ex-Australia international Shane Watson fell in the third over of Quetta's chase, but opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad anchored the innings.

The Pakistan batsman struck 58 from 51 balls to ensure victory.

England internationals Chris Jordan and Tymal Mills both featured for Peshawar in the final.

Jordan finished with 0-38 from three overs while Mills registered figures of 0-31 from his four.

The tournament was the the largest cricket activity in Pakistan for 10 years after a terrorist attack on the Sri Lanka team bus prevented foreign teams from visiting.

"I thank the crowd for coming in big numbers," Quetta and Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said.

"People have sent a clear message that Pakistan love cricket and it is safe for cricket."