England women beat Sri Lanka to win ODI series

Jones hit seven fours and three sixes in her 54 from 39 balls

Second women's one-day international, Hambantota: Sri Lanka 187-9 (50 overs): Samarawickrama 42, Hartley 3-36, Shrubsole 2-21, Marsh 2-42 England 188-4 (33.3 overs): Jones 54, Beaumont 43, Winfield 44, Priyadharshani 3-45 England women win by six wickets Scorecard

England's women claimed the one-day series in Sri Lanka by winning the second match of the three-game contest to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Sri Lanka were restricted to 187-9 in their 50 overs, with left-armer Alex Hartley taking 3-36.

Openers Amy Jones (54) and Tammy Beaumont (43) got England's chase off to a strong start.

Lauren Winfield scored 44 before Heather Knight and Danni Wyatt saw England over the line in 33.3 overs.

The final match of the ODI series takes place on Thursday before three Twenty20 internationals.

Analysis

Henry Moeran, BBC Sport at Hambantota

England will have expected to win this series comfortably, with Sri Lanka no doubt one of the weaker teams in the ICC Women's Championship. These two wins, though, have been not just comfortable but emphatic.

A record ODI total in Sri Lanka in the first match, followed by a swift and successful run-chase in the second - the gulf in quality between the two sides is stark.

Perhaps the only disappointment for England during the series so far is that the matches have been played in front of only a handful of spectators. The stadium in Hambantota is miles from anywhere, and with no local TV coverage it does feel like these matches aren't really registering with local fans.