England thrash Sri Lanka in first T20 after hosts dismissed for 94

Linsey Smith, who took 3-18, celebrates with her England team-mates

First women's Twenty20 international, Colombo: Sri Lanka 94 all out (19 overs): Ranasinghe 20*, Smith 3-18, Shrubsole 2-20 England 95-2 (14.2 overs): Beaumont 50*, Atapattu 1-14 England women win by eight wickets Scorecard

England's women cruised to an eight-wicket victory against Sri Lanka, dismissing the hosts for just 94 in the first Twenty20 in Colombo.

Opener Tammy Beaumont hit an unbeaten 50 to pass 1,000 international T20 runs in her career as the tourists knocked off the target in just 14.2 overs.

Spinner Linsey Smith took 3-18, her best England figures in this format.

And Anya Shrubsole's 2-20 also saw her overtake Danielle Hazell to become England's leading T20 wicket-taker.

Shrubsole now has 86 wickets at an average of 13.96.

"I'm really happy to get to 50 and to pass 1,000 IT20 runs but it's all about the team and the most important thing was getting off to a winning start in the series," said Kent batter Beaumont, 28.

"I'm delighted for Anya as well. She and Dani are very good friends so I'm sure they'll enjoy swapping places at the top of the wicket-taking chart!"

Victory in the opening match of the three-game T20 series followed England's 3-0 one-day series whitewash. The next match is on Tuesday at 04:30 GMT.