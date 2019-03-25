Champion County match: Ollie Pope & Jamie Smith score hundreds for Surrey v MCC

Ollie Pope played two Tests for England against India in the summer of 2018

MCC Champion County match, ICC Global Cricket Academy, Dubai (day two) MCC 265: Lawrence 58; McKerr 3-40, Van den Bergh 3-54 Surrey 389-4: Pope 183*, Smith 123*; Cook 2-65 Surrey lead by 124 runs Scorecard Play resumes at 06:00 GMT on Tuesday - listen live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and the BBC Sport website and app

Centuries from England batsman Ollie Pope and teenage debutant Jamie Smith put Surrey in control of their Champion County match against MCC in Dubai.

Surrey ended day two on 389-4, replying to MCC's 265 all out.

Pope (183 not out) and 18-year-old Smith (123 not out) shared an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 245 for the reigning county champions.

Earlier, England opener Rory Burns was caught at first slip for 12 off Essex seamer Sam Cook (2-65).

Burns' international team-mate Stuart Broad, captaining MCC, ended the day with 1-49 from 14 overs.

Broad took a diving catch to dismiss Scott Borthwick off his own bowling, but that proved to be his only wicket of day two.

Pope, 21, played in two Tests for England against India last summer and was then selected for the winter tour of Sri Lanka.

However, he was not involved during the Test series and left the squad midway through the tour to join up with England Lions.

Pope will go into day three just 17 away from a maiden double hundred, having already surpassed his previous first-class best of 158 not out.