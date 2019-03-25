Jos Buttler 'Mankad' dismissal: England batsman controversially run out in IPL

It is the second time Buttler has been run out backing up at the non-striker's end, having previously happened when playing for England against Sri Lanka in 2014

Indian Premier League, Jaipur: Kings XI Punjab 184-4 (20 overs): Gayle 79, Stokes 2-48 Rajasthan Royals 170-9 (20 overs): Buttler 69, Curran 2-52 Kings XI Punjab win by 14 runs Scorecard

Jos Buttler's controversial dismissal overshadowed his Rajasthan Royals side's defeat by Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League.

Buttler reacted furiously when he was run out backing up at the non-striker's end by Ravichandran Ashwin for 69.

Former Australia captain Steve Smith was dismissed for 20 by England's Sam Curran on his IPL return.

Smith's wicket sparked a collapse of 7-16 as the Royals, chasing 184, fell 14 runs short.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle had earlier hit 79 from 47 balls for Kings XI before he was caught at deep mid-wicket off the bowling of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who took 2-48.

Rajasthan were 108-1 in the 12th over of their chase when Kings XI captain and India spinner Ashwin stopped in his bowling action and ran out England's Buttler as he left his ground at the non-striker's end.

The dismissal - known as a 'Mankad' after India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in a similar manner in 1947 - is within the laws but there is debate as to whether it is within the spirit of the game.

It is the second time Buttler has been out in that fashion. It previously happened when he was run out by Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake in an England one-day international in 2014.

Buttler's Rajasthan team-mate Jofra Archer criticised Ashwin's actions after the game, posting on social media: "You show no confidence in yourself or your bowlers to get the job done so you resort to that? #greatcaptaincy."

'A terrible example for young kids' - reaction

South Africa bowler Dale Steyn criticised Ashwin on Twitter

The laws state that "if the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out".

Replays showed Buttler was in his ground when Ashwin's foot landed at the crease but then left it before the bowler removed the bails.

England limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan: "I can't believe what I'm seeing!! Terrible example to set for young kids coming through. In time, I think Ashwin will regret that."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "If Jos Buttler had been warned, well that's fine. If he hasn't and it's the first time, I think Ashwin is completely out of order. Watch how often this happens from now on. The laws state it's out - still doesn't mean I like it at all. Just think it's a bad look for the game. I would prefer a one warning rule, then after that it's a free for all."

England selector and former batsman James Taylor: "Buttler was still in his crease when Ashwin was in his delivery stride! He wasn't trying to gain an advantage! He was literally walking in with the bowler."

Former England bowler Graham Onions: "Well, Ashwin, I'm afraid you will regret that in the morning! Maybe he's 'right' to appeal because, let's be honest, nobody really knows the actual rule, but morally he's messed up big time."

Test Match Special commentator Charles Dagnall: "I know you're allowed to do it. I know the batsman shouldn't leave the crease. I know Buttler has done it before v SL at Edgbaston (I was on comms when it happened). I still don't like it. It just says to me that I'm not good enough to get you out today."

Ex-Australia batsman Dean Jones: "Don't blame Ashwin here as it's allowed in the laws of the game. How is it disrespectful or against the spirit of the game if it's allowed within the laws of game? Blame the administrators for making the law."

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle: "Ashwin ran Buttler out. It went to the third umpire who is on the ICC elite panel. He looked at the replays and said the non-striker was out. He is the custodian of the laws and playing conditions. So irrespective of what Ashwin did, it was the umpire's decision."