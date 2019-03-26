Alastair Cook: Ex-England captain scores century in first innings since Test retirement

Sir Alastair Cook scored 12,472 Test runs for England

Former England captain Alastair Cook made a century in his first innings since retiring from Test cricket while batting for Essex in a pre-season game.

Cook, 34, who was knighted in the Queen's New Year Honours list, scored his 64th first-class hundred against Cambridge MCCU at Fenner's.

He reached his hundred before tea off 200 balls with Essex 266-3 at the time.

England's record run-scorer bowed out in September with 147 against India at The Oval, after 161 Test matches.

The match is one of six three-day games being played by counties against university teams in preparation for the start of the 2019 County Championship season on 5 April.