County Championship: Somerset v Kent day one abandoned without play

Persistent rain hindered the grounds staff's efforts at Taunton on Friday

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Somerset v Kent No play on day one because of rain Scorecard

Somerset and Kent were made to wait to get their 2019 seasons under way, as day one of their County Championship Division One match at Taunton was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Friday's play was called off at 13:45 BST after multiple pitch inspections.

Somerset finished second in the top tier last summer and are bidding for their first Championship title.

Visitors Kent are back in the top flight in 2019 following their promotion from Division Two last year.