County Championship: Derbyshire claim late Durham wickets after top-order collapse

Ben Raine marked his return to Durham with 3-48 in Derbyshire's first innings

Specsavers County Championship Division Two, Pattonair County Ground, Derby (day one): Derbyshire 197: Hosein 78; Raine 3-48, Weighell 3-49 Durham 41-3: ; Reece 2-14 Durham (3 pts) trail Derbyshire (1 pt) by 156 runs Scorecard

Derbyshire fought back with the ball late on against Durham after a nightmare start to their County Championship campaign with the bat.

The hosts were put in and lost two wickets inside just three balls as Chris Rushworth dismissed Luis Reece and Wayne Madsen for ducks.

Wicketkeeper Harvey Hosein (78) led a recovery from 63-5 before his run out saw Derbyshire bowled out for just 197.

Reece (2-14) then struck with the new ball to help restrict Durham to 41-3.

Ben Raine (3-48) and James Weighell (3-49) were the pick of Durham's bowlers as Hosein struggled for support.

But the hosts will have been encouraged by the three wickets they claimed in Durham's reply before bad light stopped play three overs early.