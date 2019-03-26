Jos Buttler 'Mankad' dismissal: Law is 'essential' says MCC

Jos Buttler has twice been run out backing up at the non striker's end

The law regarding running out a batsman backing up at the non-striker's end - known as 'Mankading' - is "essential" to the game, says cricket's lawmakers.

England's Jos Buttler was 'Mankaded' by India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the Indian Premier League on Monday.

Buttler reacted angrily and Ashwin's actions - seen as not within the spirit of the game - have been criticised.

"It is up to both teams to ensure the game is played within both the laws and the spirit of cricket," the MCC said.

Ex-Australia spinner Shane Warne called Ashwin an "embarrassment to the game" but others defended his actions as being within cricket's laws.

The dismissal is known as a 'Mankad' after India bowler Vinoo Mankad ran out Australia batsman Bill Brown in 1947.

Buttler was dismissed in similar fashion by Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake in an England one-day international in 2014.

Law 41.16 states: "If the non-striker is out of his/her ground from the moment the ball comes into play to the instant when the bowler would normally have been expected to release the ball, the bowler is permitted to attempt to run him/her out".

Replays showed Buttler was in his ground when Ashwin's foot landed at the crease but then left it before the bowler removed the bails.

A statement from the MCC, read: "Some feel that Ashwin delayed his action to allow Buttler the chance to leave his ground and that Buttler was in his ground when he expected the ball to be released.

"If it was a deliberate delay, that would be unfair and against the spirit of cricket. Ashwin claims this not to be the case."

Ashwin was also criticised for not giving Buttler a warning that he would dismiss him if he continued to leave the crease early.

"Without the law, non-strikers could back up at liberty, several yards down the pitch," the statement added.

"It has never been in the laws that a warning should be given to the non-striker.

"Nor is it against the spirit of cricket to run out a non-striker who is seeking to gain an advantage by leaving his/her ground early."