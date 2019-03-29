Steve Smith & David Warner returning will not disrupt Australia team - CA chief

Steve Smith, David Warner, Cameron Bancroft were banned after Bancroft used sandpaper on the ball during a Test against South Africa in March

The returns of Steve Smith and David Warner will not disrupt the Australia team, says the country's cricket boss.

The 12-month bans given to Smith and Warner after a ball-tampering incident against South Africa ended on 28 March.

A report in the Sydney Morning Herald claims four Australia bowlers had considered boycotting a match had Warner not been immediately sanctioned.

"We're committed to harmony continuing to build rather than be impacted," said Cricket Australia chief Kevin Roberts.

Captain Smith, vice-captain Warner and fellow batsman Cameron Bancroft were banned from international and Australian domestic cricket after Bancroft used sandpaper on the ball during Australia's third Test in South Africa.

Smith and Bancroft - who was subsequently banned for nine months - initially took responsibility, before all three were sent home from the tour.

Roberts said: "I guess what we're really focused on is doing everything we can to support Dave, Steve, Cameron and all of the other players and support staff with this integration - to build harmony, rather than to disrupt the harmony that is building.

"At the same time, in any workplace, we don't need to be best mates with anyone that we work with.

"There needs to be a foundation of respect, and I think there is growing respect there and we'll continue to support the players with the right discussions and to work through those."

Smith, 29, and Warner, 32, were not included in Australia's squad for their one-day series against Pakistan, despite being eligible for the final two matches, and are instead playing in the Indian Premier League.

But they did meet Australia players and staff before the series in Dubai, and Warner said there were "big hugs and cuddles" as "the boys were very accepting of us coming in".

Roberts said the team's "highest priority" is "rebuilding trust both within and around cricket" and played down the impact the returns of Smith and Warner could have on a side in good form.

Australia have won their past six one-day internationals, coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 in India, then opening a 3-0 lead over Pakistan in a five-match series.

Batsman Aaron Finch said the results had given the selectors a hard job as they plan for this summer's World Cup in England.

"When the side is playing so well, it's going to be difficult," he said. "No matter who it is. At the end of the day, it's an incredibly tough decision.

"Whatever balance you go with in that 15-man squad, there's going to be some very unlucky blokes out there."