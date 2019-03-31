Dimuth Karunaratne: Sri Lanka Test captain charged with drink-driving

Dimuth Karunaratne
Dimuth Karunaratne made his debut in 2012 and has played 60 Tests for Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka Test captain Dimuth Karunaratne has been charged with drink-driving after a crash in the country's capital Colombo on Sunday.

The driver of a three-wheeled vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries after the collision.

Karunaratne, who led Sri Lanka to a series victory over South Africa in February, has been released on bail.

A police spokesperson said the 30-year-old opening batsman will appear in court on Monday.

Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed the incident and said it would conduct its own inquiry "in order to take necessary action".

