IPL: Sam Curran hat-trick inspires Kings XI Punjab win

Curran made his international debut in June last year

England all-rounder Sam Curran took a hat-trick in the IPL to claim a remarkable victory for Kings XI Punjab over the Delhi Capitals.

The 20-year-old Surrey left-armer took four wickets in just five balls as his team won by 14 runs in Chandigarh.

The Capitals looked to be heading for a comfortable victory chasing 167 when they reached 144-3 with 21 balls left.

But they lost seven wickets for just eight runs inside 17 balls as they were 152 all out, Curran recording 4-11.

It was a fine all-round display from Curran, who hit three fours and a six in 20 from 10 balls, opening the batting in the absence of the injured Chris Gayle.

With the ball, he bowled the second over and conceded seven runs, then returned to find the leading edge of Harshal Patel's bat with the final ball of the 18th over.

The Capitals needed 15 from the final over and Curran's inswinging yorker accounted for Kagiso Rabada with the first ball, before another yorker next up crashed into the off-stump of Sandeep Lamichhane.

It put the Kings XI second in the table, level on six points with Chennai Super Kings, but with an inferior run-rate and having played a game more.

The final of the tournament takes place on 12 May.