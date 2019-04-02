Middlesex: Lord's side eye new out ground in Barnet Copthall

Lord's is set to host five matches at this summer's Cricket World Cup, including England versus Australia and the final

Middlesex intend to build a new out ground in Barnet to use as a home base when Lord's is unavailable.

The club will play some home matches at Radlett, Uxbridge, Merchant Taylors' School and Richmond this year with several international games at Lord's.

"Middlesex have always had a dream vision of a home away from Lord's," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser told BBC Radio London.

"Getting this new ground will suddenly give us greater control."

Middlesex have identified a greenfield site at Barnet Copthall close to Allianz Park, the home of Premiership rugby club Saracens, but are yet to finalise an agreement on a development.

The proposed ground would provide a training base for the club along with an indoor school, and is also set to include community facilities.

Fraser says there is "no better place to play cricket" than Lord's, but believes the club need to be pragmatic about their future there.

"We do not want to leave Lord's but you need to look at the volume of cricket that is coming there," he said.

"This summer there is the World Cup and two Test matches and a new 100-ball competition stating next year.

"We are getting pushed a little bit to the edges and will not be able to play as much there."

"We have invested money at Radlett, which has been a fantastic facility for us and will continue to be used, but to some extent we are still going around the county begging, borrowing and stealing from clubs and schools to let us have some nets and play some games.

"To be investing money and have something with a Middlesex badge over the door is really exciting,"

Lord's is set for a £50m redevelopment of the Compton and Edrich stands at the Nursery End of the London ground.

Construction is due to start in late August, a week after England's second Ashes Test against Australia.