Luke Wood: Northamptonshire sign Nottinghamshire bowler on loan

Luke Wood made his first-class debut for Nottinghamshire in 2014

Northamptonshire have signed Nottinghamshire pace bowler Luke Wood on loan for the first two games of the County Championship season.

The 23-year-old left-armer, who has 76 first-class wickets, is available to face Middlesex in Friday's season opener and an away game with Glamorgan.

Head coach David Ripley told the club website: "We've always admired him.

"He's got decent pace, swings the ball, can bat and he looks as fit as a fiddle, He's got a lot going for him."

Wood had a loan spell with Worcestershire last summer, when Northants finished next to bottom of Championship Division Two after winning only four of their 14 games.