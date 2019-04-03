World Cup 2019: New Zealand call up uncapped Tom Blundell

Tom Blundell has not played for New Zealand since a Twenty20 against Australia in February 2018

New Zealand became the first country to name their squad for this summer's World Cup in England and Wales.

Kane Williamson, 28, will captain a 15-man squad for the Black Caps, who were beaten by Australia in the 2015 final.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell, 28, is a surprise selection, having not played a one-day international and made only two Test and three Twenty20 appearances.

The World Cup starts with England facing South Africa on 30 May.

New Zealand begin their campaign against Sri Lanka on 1 June in Cardiff.

Batsman Ross Taylor, 35, is set to become the seventh New Zealander to play at four World Cups, with Williamson, fast bowler Tim Southee and opener Martin Guptill all due to appear in their third.

Ish Sodhi has been preferred to Todd Astle as leg-spinner, while Blundell will be reverse keeper behind Tom Latham.

New Zealand World Cup squad: Kane Williamson, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor.