Dilhara Lokuhettige: ICC charges Ex-Sri Lanka all-rounder with corruption

Dilhara Lokuhettige has played 146 first-class matches

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Dilhara Lokuhettige has been charged with three breaches of the International Cricket Council's anti-corruption code.

The ICC said the charges are "similar" to those issued by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) in October.

They relate to the T10 Cricket League in the United Arab Emirates last year.

Lokuhettige, 38, has been provisionally suspended under the ECB and ICC codes. He has 14 days to respond to the charges.

He was charged with "being party to any agreement or effort to fix" a match result, "directly or indirectly soliciting" a player to breach code, and failing to disclose "any approaches or invitations to engage in corrupt conduct".

Lokuhettige played nine one-day internationals and two Twenty20 internationals between 2005 and 2013.