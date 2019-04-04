John Simpson: Middlesex wicketkeeper agrees new two-year deal

John Simpson will stay with Middlesex until 2021

Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old has scored 8,712 runs and taken 593 dismissals in all forms of the game.

Having made his debut in 2009, he has played 313 times for the club with only five wicketkeepers in the club's history bettering his first-class total of 451 dismissals.

"He has been an important member of Middlesex Cricket for the last 10 years," said head coach Stuart Law.

"His experience and talent will be vital to ensuring the teams' success moving forward."