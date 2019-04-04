Glamorgan Cricket: County give Queensland pair debuts

Media playback is not supported on this device Hemphrey ready for Glamorgan challenge

Three-day friendly: Glamorgan v Cardiff MCCU Date: Friday 5 April Time: 1100 Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage: Score updates and reports on BBC Sport online and BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan are set to give debuts to Queensland batsmen Marnus Labuschagne and Charlie Hemphrey in their final pre-season warm-up against Cardiff MCCU.

Test batsman Labuschagne is replacing Shaun Marsh for the first half of the season.

Billy Root, from Notts, is the third new recruit in the Glamorgan ranks.

All-rounders David Lloyd, Craig Meschede and Graham Wagg are all named in a 13-man squad.

Kieran Bull is the only specialist spinner in the Glamorgan squad, while South African fast bowler Marchant de Lange is being held back for the Championship opener against Northants on Thursday, 11 April.

"We want to see how they (the new recruits) settle into the colder conditions but also how their second skill of bowling is, because that could affect how we set the side up for Northants and for the one-day competition," said coach Matthew Maynard.

"We've got eight or nine places that we're pretty sure on, but there are two or three that there are opportunities to challenge for."

Glamorgan batsman Kiran Carlson is set to turn out for the students.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd, Murphy, Hemphrey, Labuschagne, Root, Selman, Cooke (capt, wk), Meschede, Wagg, Bull, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan.

Cardiff MCCU (from): TBC