County Championship: Mitchell Claydon helps Kent take charge at Taunton

Mitchell Claydon took key wickets including those of Somerset's James Hildreth and Tom Abell

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Somerset 171: Abell 49; Claydon 5-46, Milnes 3-40 Kent 84-2: Dickson 41*, Crawley 37 Kent (3 pts) trail Somerset (0 pts) by 87 runs Scorecard

Somerset were dismissed for 171 as Kent's Mitchell Claydon took 5-46 to put the visitors on top at Taunton.

After day one's action was washed out, play began after lunch on day two, once the outfield had been allowed to dry.

Tom Abell (49) was the hosts' top scorer as they were all out in 48 overs, with pacemen Claydon and Matthew Milnes (3-40) in fine form.

In reply, Kent reached the close on 84-2, with Sean Dickson (41 not out) in the middle alongside Matt Renshaw.

It means the visitors will resume on Sunday with a deficit of 87 runs, but with a strong platform to build a first-innings lead.

Kent looked to be closing in on a near-perfect day as they reached 70 without loss, but then opener Zak Crawley (37) was caught at second slip by Marcus Trescothick off Craig Overton (1-18).

Nightwatchman Harry Podmore was then dismissed for two by Josh Davey, giving the hosts some late hope.

Somerset finished second in the top tier last summer and are bidding for their first Championship title, while Kent are back in the top flight in 2019 following their promotion from Division Two last year.