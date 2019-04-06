County Championship: Joe Root scores 56 not out for Yorkshire at Trent Bridge

Joe Root will captain England in a home Ashes series against Australia later this summer

Specsavers County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two): Nottinghamshire 408: Clarke 112, Slater 76; Olivier 5-96 Yorkshire 206-5: Lyth 81, Root 56*; Fletcher 2-42, Broad 2-46 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Notts (5 pts) by 202 runs Scorecard

England Test captain Joe Root was dropped twice on his way to 56 not out for Yorkshire against Nottinghamshire at Trent Bridge.

Yorkshire ended day two on 206-5 in reply to Notts' 408 all out.

Root was put down when on eight and 44, while he also survived an lbw shout off the bowling of Luke Fletcher before reaching his half-century.

England team-mate Stuart Broad took 2-46 for the hosts, having earlier gone for a second-ball duck with the bat.

Yorkshire's Duanne Olivier (5-96) was chiefly responsible for Notts failing to significantly push on from their overnight score of 324-5.

Centurion Joe Clarke, almost faultless on day one, added just three more runs before he was bowled by the South African paceman for 112.

Paul Coughlin made 46, but the loss of four wickets for 46 runs kept their total down.

Yorkshire opener Adam Lyth (81) added 83 for the third wicket alongside Root, who will resume unbeaten alongside Jonathan Tattersall on the third morning.